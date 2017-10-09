County schools pass merger resolution

In a brief meeting this morning, the Columbus County Board of Education unanimously passed a resolution calling for the merger of the city system with the county.

The resolution cites the drop in county school enrollment, the age of city school facilities, and the need to combine funding formulas used by the state and federal government to increase construction and operating funds for the county overall.

The Whiteville City Board of Education, which has resisted efforts by the county to combined the systems, meets tonight at 6:30 to discuss the resolution.

Check back with nrcolumbus.com for more on this developing story.