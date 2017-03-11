County sees 11th fatal

A Chadbourn woman was killed after she was ejected from a truck on N.c. 904 early Friday, becoming the 11th highway fatality here this year.

Sgt. Brian Ezzell of the N.C. Highway Patrol said Frankie Lanier Bridgers, 43, was killed after the 2006 Chevrolet truck she was driving went off the right shoulder, then crossed the centerline and struck a culvert, overturning. The single-vehicle crash occurred near Shug Norris Road.

Two passengers in the truck were also ejected and seriously injured.

The crash is under investigation.

In an unrelated crash, a Whiteville man died in a head-on collision on the N.C. 211 Bypass in Bladenboro.

The Highway Patrol reported that HenryFerrell Martin, 91, was attempting to pass a vehicle in the westbound lane when he struck an eastbound Acura head-on.

See Monday’s News Reporter for more on these fatal crashes.