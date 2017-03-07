Countywide revival services next week

A countywide revival for all denominations begins Sunday at Bowers Auditorium in Whiteville.

Dr. David Heller of the Columbus Baptist Association said the event is open to any member of any church in the county, as well as those without a home church.

Sunday’s service begins at 6 p.m., and services from Monday through Wednesday will be at 7 p.m.

Nationally known pastor and evangelist, Dr. Jeff LaBorg, will be the revival pastor.

“Dr. LaBorg is a powerful evangelist, who delivers the Word of God in a way you don’t see much any more. His messages are straight from the Word of God and will challenge all who attend,” Heller said.

Each night will also feature special music from area choirs. Sunday will be Western Prong Baptist Church, while on Monday Beaverdam Freewill Baptist Church will bring the music. Tuesday’s choir is from Chadbourn Pentecostal Holiness Church. “On Wednesday night, we will have a mass choir, made up of members from all of our churches,” Heller said.

The services are part of the association’s ongoing series of annual revival events, Heller said. Thousands turned out for the Go Tell Columbus crusade with Rick Gage in 2015, despite stormy weather.

“We have committed to continuing what God began with that Crusade by having an annual revival,” Heller said. “We are alternating each year between reviving the saints, and reaching the unsaved and unchurched.

“This year, our focus is on evangelism and we want to reach those who don’t know Jesus personally as Lord and Savior, and those who do not attend church.”

Another mass crusade will be held in 2020, Heller said.

The denomination, community, and other earthly differences make no difference in the revival efforts, Heller said.

“We just want to share the gospel of Jesus, the love of Jesus, and show our friends and neighbors in Columbus County that Jesus loves them and so do we all,” Heller said.

Admission to the revival services is free.