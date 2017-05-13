Crash injures several, blocks road

A two-car collision at Red Hill Road and U.S. 74-76 snarled traffic at the busy intersection Saturday afternoon (today).

One vehicle was overturned and the second seriously damaged in the T-bone crash, which happened around 3 p.m. Several patients were transported to Columbus Regional Hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

Firefighters and rescue crews from Klondike-Chadbourn, North Whiteville, Welches Creek, Brunswick, Whiteville Rescue, Whiteville Fire, and Lake Waccamaw Rescue responded. Some of the volunteers were still in dress uniforms, having come straight from a funeral for a Welches Creek/White Marsh firefighter Saturday afternoon.

The Highway Patrol is investigating.