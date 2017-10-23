Cruisers head for City Hall Tuesday



A large crowd is expected Tuesday as opponents to the city’s cruising ban turn out for the Whiteville City Council meeting.

Johnny Edge is expected to speak for the group, since Brian Smith, the main organizer behind the effort, is out of town working.

Cruiser Joe Hardee said supporters will rendezvous at the railroad tracks in downtown Whiteville at 5 p.m., then leave at 6 for the city council meeting. Tuesday’s meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

“We figured that was enough time to get everyone together and give them time to get to the meeting,” Hardee said.

A strategy meeting Friday at Penn’s Grill was a big success, according to several members of the group.

The city prohibited cruising through after complaints about traffic congestion, noise, litter and alcohol consumption downtown. The decades-old tradition of driving Madison Street between the courthouse and the retail center was banned by resolution in May 2000.

Smith, Hardee and others involved in the effort to resurrect the practice said today’s cruisers want to have a wholesome pastime to pass on to their children, as well as providing an activity for young people that could benefit downtown.

The News Reporter will provide live coverage via Facebook Live and nrcolumbus.com during and after Tuesday’s meeting.