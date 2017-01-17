Cyclist killed in Monday crash

A Whiteville man died Monday after his bicycle was struck by a car at Powell Boulevard and Hay Street.

Antonio Mendoza-Diaz was traveling east on Hay Street around 6:15 p.m. when he collided with a 2003 Toyota operated by Gary Levo Smith, according to Whiteville Police Chief Jeff Rosier. Smith was heading north on J.K. Powell Boulevard when the collision occurred in the northbound lane of the busy thoroughfare.

Mendoza-Diaz was pronounced dead at Columbus Regional.

Initial reports indicated that Mendoza-Diaz was walking in the roadway when the crash occurred. Police said he was operating a mountain bike and was not on foot.

Rosier did not provide information about charges, ages of Mendoza-Diaz and Smith, or their addresses.

The cyclist was the second traffic fatality in the city and the fourth in the county this year. A Lake Waccamaw woman died Jan. after her car collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of J.K. Powell and Lewis Street.