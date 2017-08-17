How dark will it get Monday for the eclipse?

Columbus County Library Director Morris Pridgen Jr. points out that the sun looks similar to the moon when viewed behind solar eclipse glasses with Lizzette Dixon, Lyn Ward and Savion Bellamy. A public viewing will be held at the library Monday afternoon. Get your glasses soon, however, as many places have already sold out.

The eclipse question I have heard the most from readers in the past month has been, “Is it going to get really dark here?” The next question is usually, “How long will it last?” This article will attempt to answer those questions, plus a few others.

How dark?

Based on our location not far outside the path of totality, viewers in Columbus County will see the moon covering 97 percent of the sun at 2:47 p.m. Monday. That figure, however, may deceive residents into thinking that the afternoon will abruptly look practically like nighttime.

The reasons why it will not do so lie partly with properties of the human nervous system.

Bestselling astronomy author Neil DeGrasse Tyson said in “Death By Black Hole and Other Cosmic Quandaries” that the human eyes can register a wide range of light stimuli from tiny and faint to blindingly bright, just as our ears can receive a broad range of sound volumes. But, “what we gain in breadth we lose in precision.” When you have a hearing test done, each time the audiologist raises the power of a tone by one decibel, he is actually increasing its sound energy tenfold, but it sounds like a small increase to your ear.

“The same holds for our capacity to measure light,” said DeGrasse Tyson. “If you have ever viewed a total solar eclipse you may have noticed that the Sun’s disk must be at least 90 percent covered by the Moon before anybody comments that the sky has darkened.”

A post on NASA’s eclipse2017.nasa.gov website explains that, until “at least 75 percent covered by the moon, you may not even notice much illumination change at all unless you are aware the eclipse is happening. It is only by the time the eclipse reaches about 90 percent coverage that you will start to notice a landscape dimming, and by about 95 percent you will definitely be aware of something happening to the sunlight even if you did not know there was an eclipse at that moment. … One thing you may notice once the eclipse reaches about 90 percent is that the shadows on the ground will start to seem less sharp as the light source (the illuminated sun) becomes smaller. Also look for crescent-shaped shadows cast by light passing through gaps in the leaves on trees.”

So the effects will be subtle at first but will become noticeable as the maximum coverage approaches. For those in the path of totality, a deep twilight with stars visible will last two and a half minutes. For those of us outside that path, there will be no dramatic stop in the light, just a gradual darkening and then return to full daylight.

An online simulation of the eclipse is visible at www.time.com/4882923/total-solar-eclipse-map-places-view.

Using NASA software to predict the positions of the sun and moon relative to the Earth, and a 3D engine, mathematician-artists at Time Science created an animated image of the moon slipping from the viewer’s right to left across the sun as it will appear in every zip code in the U.S.

When the zip code 28472 for Whiteville is put into the simulator, the screen shows an animation of the moon crossing in front of the sun, starting about 1:18 and finishing about 4:08. Coverage of 90 percent or more appears to exist from about 2:35 to 2:55.

With our vantage point just a little north of the totality path, local viewers will see a fine sliver of sun peeking over the “top,” (or north limb) of the moon at the time of maximum coverage, 2:47 p.m.

Even the simulation, however, may be slightly misleading. Its creators say, “We took a few small artistic liberties. While our simulation shows the moon approaching from afar, in reality viewers will not see the moon with such clarity until they notice a black orb obscuring the sun. The moon is also faintly illuminated to show the craters.

“We also moderately exaggerated the degree to which a partial eclipse darkens the sky, when in fact the sun is so bright that, even when it is mostly obscured, it still manages to send enough light to the Earth to create near-daylight.”

That is, if rainy or cloudy weather is not making it darker already.

What is the weather supposed to be like on Monday?

The simplistic answer is that it could be anything. This in August in eastern North Carolina, after all. Thunderstorms are predicted through the weekend, according to WECT TV.

Of course long or short clear periods between storms occur at unpredictable intervals.

What can we do if local weather is uncooperative or if our work demands that we be indoors Monday afternoon?

The eclipse will be visible on the coast of Oregon starting about 9 a.m. and crossing portions of 14 states as the moon shadow sweeps eastward.

A multitude of ways will be available to follow this major event on television and online. Some platforms include NASA TV and NASA’s youtube channel and facebook page.

There are downloadable NASA apps for iPhone and Android.

The Eclipse Ballooning Project is a group of high schools, colleges and research institutions planning to send up 57 weather balloons equipped with cameras to record the phenomenon at high altitude along the totality path.

The feed will be available at eclipse.stream.live as well as on NASA TV.

Am I too late to catch the movie about eclipses at Ingram Planetarium in Sunset Beach?

No, and you can even go see it after the eclipse if you don’t get there before. “Eclipse 2017” is a half-hour program shown at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Ingram Planetarium, 7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach through the Labor Day weekend. It demonstrates through animations the spatial relationships of Earth, moon and sun that create three different types of solar eclipses.

After each viewing of “Eclipse 2017,” audience members have a chance to ask questions and use the facility’s solar-shielded telescope to search for sunspots if conditions allow.

The phone number of the planetarium is (910) 575-0033.

How can I make the day special without traveling to the path of totality?

Spend it with others. Veteran eclipse chasers agree that the phenomenon is best shared with a large group. You can join the library group or organize one in your neighborhood.

Be comfortable with a chair, adequate water for a hot afternoon and a hat.

Be safe with protective eyewear, sunscreen, bug spray and common sense. Drive safely if traveling to a special viewing location. Leave early and don’t take risks.

To quote the manufacturer of a major brand of solar protective glasses, “do not drive with your solar glasses on.”