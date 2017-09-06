Deputy fired after wife reports injury

A Columbus County Sheriff’s Deputy was dismissed Tuesday morning amid allegations of domestic violence.

James F. Norris, 31, was fired at 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Michelle Tatum. His termination letter did not cite the reason for the dismissal. Deputies serve at the discretion of the sheriff.

The termination came after detectives interviewed Norris’ wife, Linda, regarding injuries she said she sustained after a Sept. 1 car crash on Dothan Road. Mrs. Norris, 41, said she was injured getting into another vehicle after the wreck, Tatum said.

Detectives interviewed Mrs. Norris Tuesday morning, and Tatum said the deputy’s wife did not want to press charges.

“Detectives are still investigating the case, and everything will be turned over to the District Attorney for a decision on prosecution,” she said.

Norris was first hired in April 2010 as an auxiliary deputy and detention officer. He became a full-time deputy in June, and served in the civil, court and patrol sections. Deputies are regularly moved from one area to another depending on personnel requirements at the time.

In May 2014, Norris was suspended due to an investigation into a domestic violence incident involving Mrs. Norris. The couple were not married at the time. Norris was suspended without pay during the investigation, and resumed duty when the charges were dismissed.