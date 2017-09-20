DEVELOPING: One found shot dead, child unhurt after crash near Government Complex



EMS and rescue vehicles give a perspective of how high the weeds were where the car traveled after its driver was shot dead Wednesday morning. The photo was taken from Government Complex Road. A person on the county’s walking trail saw a broken spot in a decorative fence and a trail where the car had entered the weeds. The walker found the car, the victim, and an uninjured small child in the back seat when he went to investigate.

UPDATED 3:23 p.m.

An unidentified man was found shot dead but a child was unhurt in a car discovered in a ditch and tall weeds more than 200 yards off U.S. 701 at Government Complex Road this morning about 10:45.

The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case, according to Whiteville Police Chief Jeff Rosier.

Witnesses said the victim had been shot at least once in the chest. A child in the back seat of the car was unhurt and was still in the car when the walker found him. Rescuers took him to an ambulance, where they comforted and fed him while the investigation was underway.

Mac Warner of the SBI said a person walking on the fitness trail called 911 Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m. after finding the vehicle in the overgrown ditch. Warner confirmed that the victim was a black male, and that the four-year-old child in the car was unharmed.

“At this time we are working to make sure we have the proper names and next of kin notified before we release any names,” Warner said.

The SBI was asked to assist after the sheriff’s office and Whiteville Police contacted District Attorney Jon David and requested the state agency take over, Warner said.

“There are indications the shooting actually occurred in the city, on U.S. 701, and the victim drove the car into the county, where it was found,” he said.

The car had apparently been in the weeds covering a ditch beside Government Complex Road for some time before a pedestrian on the county walking trail made the discovery. The car made its way across the greenspace beside U.S. 701, across the walking trail, went through a decorative fence and then into high weeds and a ditch. The car could not be seen from the trail or from the road, but a trail where the car went into the weeds led the walker to make the discovery. Police were also conducting part of their investigation under the overpass bridge at U.S. 701 and U.S. 74-76.

Whiteville Police, Highway Patrol troopers and Columbus County deputies were on the scene, along with North Whiteville Fire, Whiteville Rescue and Whiteville Heavy Rescue. The Heavy Rescue unit was called in to stabilize the car after it came to rest on a stump, and to cut away the thick weeds for the investigation.

Officers had to move the crime scene tape securing the perimeter due to the large crowds gathering at the scene. At one point, two women began beating on police cars, but were calmed by their friends.

