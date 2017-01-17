Dog padlocked to tree in Delco

Charges are pending against the owners of three dogs found abused and starving in Delco.

One of the dogs’ owners fled the scene when approached by Animal Control officers, Shelter Manager Joey Prince said.

Animal Control officers found the dogs when they were responding to a report from someone passing in front of the home just west of Delco on the Andrew Jackson Highway

“The dogs had no food, only stagnant, dirty water to drink and one was so tightly chained to a tree it could not move,” Prince said. “In addition, the animals did not have their rabies vaccines, as is required by law.”

Warrants are being obtained for three counts of failure to obtain a rabies vaccination, and two counts each of restraining dogs in a cruel manner, of animal cruelly by denying food, and two counts of animal cruelty by denying drinkable water to the dogs.

While officers were at the scene, Prince said, one of the residents jumped into his car and fled the home, taking one of the dogs with him, rather than be arrested,.

“The owner of the dogs obviously knew better,” Prince said, “as the one inside dog was being fed and cared for, despite not having its rabies vaccination.”

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.