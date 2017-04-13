Dogs seized from two homes

Eight allegedly neglected dogs were seized from two separate locations Wednesday in Columbus County.

Animal Control Supervisor Joey Prince said a total of 27 criminal summons and 16 warrants were issued in the two cases.

“More charges and animal seizures are expected as the investigations are ongoing,” Prince said.

The 27 summons were issued for cruelty to animals, and the 16 warrants were for failure to vaccinate for rabies, Prince said. All charges are a class one misdemeanor, and each charge carries a maximum penalty of 120 days in jail and a discretionary fine.

The first case Wednesday took place on Old Lumberton Road just north of Whiteville, where five dogs were taken for cruelty to animals.

“The animals were grossly underweight and appeared to have been without food for at least a week,” Prince said. “They had an average rating a Two on the Body Condition Score were Five is optimal.”

The owner of the dogs, Charles Alexander Ellis Jr., 33, is due in court May 16.

In the second case, Prince said, Ashley and Andrew Wilson of Herbert Norris Road, Tabor City, received 11 criminal summons each for cruelty to animals and as well as eight warrants for arrest each for failure to vaccinate for rabies.

“Animals at their home were found with only fetid water, and some of the kennels did not appear to have been cleaned in weeks,” Prince said.

The seizure came after neighbors filed complaints about two of the dogs, which lead to the discovery of the other allegedly mistreated animals.

“In addition to the eight dogs,” Prince said, investigators found two goats and a pig in similar circumstances.”

The Wilsons are also due in court May 16.

“The intake of this many animals over those we normally process in, as well as the impending additional animal intakes from these investigations expected this week, has strained the space and resources of an already full shelter,” said Prince. “I have not yet determined how we are going to handle this many animals.”

Donations of food may be brought to the animal shelter on Legion Drive in Whiteville during regular business hours.