Domestic assault, firearm send man to jail

A Hallsboro man was arrested and jailed under $25,000 bond, with a domestic violence hold, after allegedly fighting with his girlfriend in a store parking lot Thursday.

Whiteville Police said Floriberto Andres, 47, of Creekside Lane, Hallsboro was arrested on charges of assault on a female, assault by pointing a gun, and second degree kidnapping.

Whiteville Police were called to the parking lot of the Roses store around 8 p.m., according to Det. Ron Guyton, to investigate a domestic dispute. The victim told police that an argument had escalated into a physical confrontation, police said.

The victim told police that Andres pulled into the parking area of Roses department store at 20 Hill Plaza and stopped the car. The victim stated that when she attempted to exit the vehicle, Mr. Andres struck her and pulled her back into the car and attempted to drive away. She said that the second time she attempted to get out of the vehicle he produced a handgun and placed it against her stomach and told her to get back in the car. She said she was finally able to escape the vehicle and Andres fled the scene, according to police.

Andres, a Whiteville Public Works employee, has been dismissed from his position with the city.