Drew Smith Band playing for ‘Live after 5’ Thursday

The first in a series of three “Live After 5” concerts will be held Thursday, March 2, from 6-9 p.m. in Vineland Village at Vineland Station. This will be an indoor concert with music, dancing, food and beverages.

The Drew Smith Band will perform, playing popular country covers, mainstream music and orginal music. Drew Smith is a resident of Lake Waccamaw and owns Smith Chiropractics in Whiteville.

Drew and his band have played on many stages, including well known venues such as The Cumberland County Arena in Fayetteville, The Longbranch Saloon in Raleigh, The Beach Wagon in Myrtle Beach, S.C. and even the world famous Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. He has played in bands, sometimes opening for national acts, and done numerous solo acoustic shows.

Drew and his band currently play venues in eastern North and South Carolina. They have attracted a growing fan base because of their reputation for providing their audiences with an entertaining show with a tight, professional sound. The Drew Smith Band has a reputation for giving their audiences more than they were expecting and the band enjoys doing so.

The Whiteville Woman’s Civic League will serve pizza and beverages as a part of their service to the community. Whiteville Rotary Club will have adult beverages for sale with proper identification.

No coolers or pets will be permitted. Only service animals are permitted.

The Live After 5 events are a community collaboration. The entities are the Columbus County Parks and Recreation Department, Columbus County Arts Council, Whiteville Downtown Development Commission, Vineland Station, Whiteville Police Department, the City of Whiteville Public Utilities and the City of Whiteville Parks and Recreation Department. The event is a community service project for Whiteville Rotary Club and Whiteville Woman’s Civic League.

The Live After 5 committee consists of Debbie Viets, Lauren Cole, Paula Smith, Tara Spivey, Charlotte Almada, Vera Walker, Amy B. Carter, Leigh Cook, Emily Hooks, Sally Mann and Julie M. Strickland.

Anyone who would like to help sponsor this concert series should contact Sally Mann at the Columbus County Arts Council, 910-640-2787 or Julie M. Strickland at Columbus County Parks and Recreation, 910-640-6624.