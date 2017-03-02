Drug debt leads to assault, kidnapping — and arrest

An alleged drug debt led to the kidnapping, robbery and assault of a Whiteville woman Wednesday.

Police reports show Kapri McMillian was arrested on charges of second degree kidnapping, common law robbery assault on a female, communicating threats and possession of cocaine. McMillian was held under a $162,000 secure bond.

Lt. Andre Jackson of the Whiteville Police reported that Jo An Henry told police McMillian forced her into his vehicle, took her bank card, and withdrew an unspecified sum of money from her account, as well as taking money from her purse. The money was reportedly owed for a drug debt, Jackson said in a press release.

He allegedly struck Henry several times in the face during the kidnapping and assault, Jackson said.

When authorities later arrested McMillian, they discovered .3 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine, Jackson said.