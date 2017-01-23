Dustin Chapman shooting for America’s got talent shot



Dustin Chapman of Whiteville will soon audition for America’s Got Talent.

A sophomore at Catawba College majoring in popular music and music business, Chapman said a producer for the show saw a video of his Keith Whitley medley, which Chapman arranged himself.

The producer called and offered him a front-of-the-line pass for the audition in Charleston on Feb. 1.

A real fan of Whitley’s music, Chapman said he would sing one of the popular musician’s songs for his audition.

Chapman said most of his college classes involve music and music business, and he had been writing songs, mostly country.

“I’d love to open for a well known artist like Scotty McQuerry or Chris Young,” he said. McQueery, a 23-year-old country singer from the Triangle area of North Carolina, won the 10th season American Idol music competition in 2011.

Two years ago there were questions about whether Chapman could fulfill his wishes to become a singer, or even if he could survive the life-threatening disease that prevented him from eating food the natural way his entire senior year in high school.

But prayers were answered and he persevered and overcame his illness.

Now he has high hopes of fulfilling his musical dreams, and with college training and a strong determination, it appears that Chapman is well on his way.

He is the son of Mark and Sandy Chapman.

Friends and fans and those who know him only through his social media musical videos are rooting for him.

They have recently left dozens of messages of congratulations and encouragement on his Facebook page.

“Thank you guys so much for sharing my videos and supporting me,” he wrote back. “I’m so thankful for all of your support and shares. Y’all are the reason awesome opportunities are coming! Keep sharing and let’s see what else God has lined up!”