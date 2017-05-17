Early College finishes big at masonry contest

Pictured are, front row, Rossy Ballesteros, 16th place overall in level II, Natltaly Razo, first place female division and first place overall in level II, Maria Torres, fourth place overall in level II, Justin Lee, seventh place overall in level II

Back row, left to right: Mason, Jennifer Key, tied for fourth place in level I, Natasha Villalobos, tied for seventh place in level I, Blade Beck, 10th place in level I.

CCCA’s Masonry instructor Fred Mason took seven of his students to Goldsboro May 5 to compete in their fourth H.A. “Butch” Hardy Masonry Contest.

Columbus Career and College Academy had three students competing in the level I contest and four students competing in the level II contest. These four were also in the team competition. The level I contest had 39 contestants and the level II contest had 26 contestants. CCCA brought home more than $2,800 in cash and prizes.

In the level II competition, Natltaly Razo won the female division for the fourth straight year and is the overall winner for her second time. She won $650 in cash and $358 in tools. Also for the first time, Mason’s group brought home the team award.