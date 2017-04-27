Early Sarvis Ward, 81 died Tuesday, April 25, 2017. He was the son of the late William Brice Ward and Victoria Piver Ward and was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley W. Cumbee and Edna Blanton.

He worked with Whiteville Apparel for more than 39 years. He attended Whitevile Church of God.

A funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at McKenzie Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 1:30-2:45 p.m. Saturday, April 29 prior to the service at the mortuary. Burial will be in Whiteville Memorial Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife, Leona Hewett Ward of Hallsboro; three sons, Kenneth Earl Ward, Cecil Ward and Raymond Ward, all of Lexington; one daughter, Evon W. Boren of Whiteville; and one sister, Margaret W. Rogers of Florida; six grandchildren, including Daniel, Brian and Stacy; and three great-grandchildren.