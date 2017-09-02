Early shower does not slow Take the Lake walk/run

A storm cell passing over kept Take the Lake walkers and runners under shelter until the weather cleared for an 8 a.m. start Saturday at Lake Waccamaw. The enthusiastic group that waited out the storm, some walking with umbrellas, enjoyed mild temperatures during the 16-mile route from Elizabeth Brinkley Park to the dam and back. Andrew Robinson, a junior at East Columbus High School, was first across the finish line.

Walkers young and old some with little ones in tow in strollers took advantage of the 6.5 mile Fun Family Walk from Elizabeth Brinkley Park to the Wildlife Access Boat Landing on Bella Coola Road.

Weather for the Sunday morning 8 a.m. start at Dale’s for the paddle challenge and 2 p.m. start at Elizabeth Brinkley Park for the bike challenge looks dry and warm. The Family Bike leaves Elizabeth Brinkley Park at 2:30 p.m.