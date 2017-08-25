East Columbus and Whiteville battle in tennis and volleyball

All six Whiteville Girls Tennis players contributed at least one point to its 6-3 win over East Columbus. The match was tied at two-all after the first four singles matches. Wolfpack wins at #5 and #6 singles gave Whiteville a 4-2 lead heading into doubles play.

Whiteville 6 West Coumbus 3 at Whiteville

Singles

Caitlin Baldwin (W) over Graceanna Sessions (EC) 8-1.

Bailey Barnhill (W) over Sealey Sessions (EC) 8-4.

Olivia Rogers (EC) over Lindsey Dowless (W) 8-3.

Cori Bordeaux (EC) over Ally Lovette (W) 9-7.

Elizabeth Morris (W) over Alyssa Lewis (EC) 8-5.

Kenssie Higgins (W) over Madison Long (EC) 8-3.

Doubles

Baldwin/Barnhill (W) over G. Sessions/S. Sessions (EC) 8-4.

Dowless/Lovette (W) over Rogers/Long 8-3.

Bordeaux/Lewis (EC) over Morris/Higgins (W) 8-2

Whiteville moves back into a first place tie with South Columbus, Each has a 4-0 TRC record. The Stallions and Wolfpack square off in Whiteville, Monday.

East Columbus JV 2 Whiteville JV 1 at Whiteville

Whiteville won the first set 27-25, but East Columbus took the second set by the same score. The Gators took the lead early in the final set before Whiteville came back to tie the match at 19 apiece. The Gators won six of the next seven points to close out the set and take the victory.

Whiteville 3 East Columbus 0 at Whiteville

The East Columbus at Whiteville varsity volleyball match was almost anti-climatic after the exciting junior varsity contest. An experienced Wolfpack squad continued to look like a strong contender for a Three Rivers title with a 3-0 win. Set scores were 25-12, 25-12, 25-11. Lilli Inman had 13 kills and three aces. Logan Schultz added eight kills. Nsaia Rogers contributed three aces. Hannah Hewett led the Wolfpack with 20 assists, Claire Smith had 13 digs.

Whiteville is 2-0 in TRC play. East Columbus drops to 1-1.