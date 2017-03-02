Eat pancakes with the Civitans March 6 at WHS

The Civitan Club will have its annual pancake super Monday, March 6 in the Whiteville High School cafeteria from 5 until 7:30 p.m. All you can eat for $5, so bring your family and friends. There is no charge for children 4 and younger.
