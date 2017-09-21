ECHS student arrested after threat to harm students

An East Columbus High School student was arrested today (Thursday) for allegedly ringing a knife and a homemade incindiary device.

At approximately 1 p.m., school authorities were notified that a 14 year old female student was possibly in possession of a homemade incendiary device and a weapon, according to Michelle Tatum of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. The device was similar to a Molatov cocktail.

Deputies and a School Resource Officer located the device on the school campus located at Lake Waccamaw. The juvenile was located with a large steak knife in her possession. Both items were seized by authorities.

Tatum said deputies discovered that the girl had threatened to harm two fellow students, and planned to harm while she was at school today.

She was arrested and charged the juvenile with Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction on Educational Property. Additional charges are expected in the future.