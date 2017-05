A 95-year-old man was reportedly beaten during a home invasion Saturday.

Columbus County Sheriff’s reports show that Lacy Leon Gore, 95, was assaulted in his home on Lebanon Church Road. Deputies were called to the scene Sunday just after noon.

The report shows that two unidentified men entered the home, assaulted Gore, and took cash, keys, a .22 rifle, and a Verizon telephone.

There was no description of the suspects, and the extent of Gore’s injuries was not reported.