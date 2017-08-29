Elections office moving to 2322 James B. White Hwy. N.

The Columbus County Board of Elections is temporarily moving into property owned by the Whiteville City Schools at 2322 James B. White Hwy. N., the former location of the North Whiteville Academy. The move should be effective “in a day or two.”

County Manager Bill Clark and Supt. Charles K. Garland of the city schools signed a lease agreement Tuesday morning. The county will pay the school system $1 for the four-month duration of the lease, which runs from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31.

The county will be responsible for maintenance, housekeeping, utilities and, upon exiting the facility, final cleanup.

County Elections Director Carla Strickland announced the move Tuesday morning. “We’ll be getting the keys this afternoon,” she said, “and county maintenance personnel will start moving our equipment and furnishings immediately.” She said arrangements are being made to get the election board’s telephone service moved to the new location and that the number, 640-6609, is not expected to change.

Strickland said the office should be open to the public “in a day or two” but could not say exactly when the office will re-open.

The previous elections office was closed indefinitely and until further notice on Aug. 15 after mold was discovered in its building on Legion Drive. County officials have been seeking a new location since that time.

A contractor is being sought to determine the extent of mold damage in the former elections headquarters and to determine what steps must be taken to make the building usable again.

Strickland said the new location will be available for elections operations for at least four months. “We’ll definitely be in there until after the municipal elections in November,” Strickland said, adding that because elections staff can move into the new location this week, there will be no impact on the election board’s ability to carry out municipal elections.

Constructed in 1991 as an office for Liberty Life Insurance Company, the 5,842-sq. ft. building was purchased by the Whiteville Board of Education in 2000 and was most recently used as a site for North Whiteville Academy, which now operates at 310 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Whiteville.

Garland said if the board of elections needs the building after Dec. 31, the city schools will enter further negotiations with the county.