Fair Bluff gets $1.7 million grant to expand town hall

The Town of Fair Bluff will get $1.767 million from the Golden LEAF Foundation to renovate and expand the town hall, police department and visitors’ center. The money will be in the form of a grant and will not have to be repaid.

Sen. Danny Britt, R-Robeson, made the announcement Thursday and Golden LEAF President Dan Gerlach confirmed the news Friday morning.

The former town hall and police department were located in a building that’s over 100 years old on the south side of Main Street which was devastated by Hurricane Matthew flooding, as was the visitors’ center on the north side of Main Street.

Since the flood, town hall and police operations have been run from the former BB&T building. Although a sign in front of the building includes “Visitors’ Center” in the list of agencies in the facility, the visitors’ center in fact has been out of business since the flood.

With the funds coming from Golden LEAF, it is anticipated that the building will be enlarged and reconfigured to make it more suitable for those purposes than currently is the case.

See more details in Monday’s News Reporter.