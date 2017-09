An autopsy will be performed Monday to determine what killed a Fair Bluff man near Tabor City Saturday night.

Ricky Long, 57, was found dead when deputies responded to an assault call on P.D. Branch Drive, near Tabor, according to Michelle Tatum of the sheriff’s office. The cause of death has not been released, but authorities say foul play was likely.

“The investigation is being handled as a homicide,” said Tatum.

No additional information had been released Sunday afternoon.