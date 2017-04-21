Fairmont car chase ends in crash on U.S. 74-76

A car chase that started in Fairmont ended when law enforcement officers “pitted” the speeding car at U.S. 74-76 and U.S. 701 Bypass Friday night about 7:15. The pit maneuver caused the car to spin out in the median near the crest of the overpass.

The man apparently had caused a disturbance in a yard and fled. Fairmont Police began the chase, which was joined by about a dozen other cruisers.

Officers deployed two sets of stop sticks on U.S. 74-76 just west of U.S. 701. The driver avoided the first set but hit the second one.

One Highway Patrol car was damaged, but no officers were hurt. Whiteville Rescue took the agitated driver to Columbus Regional.