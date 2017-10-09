Fall rabies clinic set

County residents will be able to get rabies vaccinations for their pets for a reduced fee Oct. 20.

Loretta Shipman of Columbus County Animal Control said shots will be good for one year, and the cost will be $5 during the event.

“This is a good, inexpensive way to protect your pet and your family,” she said. “Rabies vaccinations are required by state law.”

In addition to the Animal Shelter, petowners may get the $5 shots at Southern Veterinary Hospital and the Animal Hospital in Whiteville, and Animal Hospital of South Columbus near Tabor City.

For more information, call 641.3945, 642.3776, 642.3221, or 653.8500.