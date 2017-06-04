Felony charges pending in dog case

WARNING — GRAPHIC IMAGE

The Columbus County Animal Shelter is currently investigating a dog abuse case that occurred just outside of Tabor City. The dog was found with its collar embedded, a large mass on the dog’s hindquarters and other issues. The dog shows signs of being beaten.

The investigation is ongoing, and felony charges being sought.

The dog is currently being treated for its abuse. Anyone wishing to help fund this treatment is asked to send funds to the Columbus Humane Society at P. O. Box 742 Whiteville, N.C. 28472.

Anyone having any information on this case is asked to call the shelter at 910-641-3945. Anonymous tips are accepted.