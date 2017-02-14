FEMA representatives in Whiteville this week

While some homeowners are still recovering from hurricane Matthew, disaster specialists want to help people find out how to prevent or at least lessen future disaster damage.

Mitigation specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) will be on hand in Whiteville this week to answer questions and offer home improvement tips to prevent or reduce damage from future disasters and techniques to build hazard-resistant homes.

Most of the information and the free publications provided are geared for do-it-yourself work and general contractors. Recovery topics to be covered include flood insurance, elevating utilities and rebuilding flooded homes.

FEMA advisors will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 through Friday, Feb. 17 at the Carolyn T. High Memorial Library, 407 North J.K. Powell ZBoulevard.

Free reference booklets with information on protecting your home from flood damage will be available at all locations. More information about strengthening property can be found at www.fema.gov/what-mitigation.

North Carolina survivors who have questions about their flood insurance policies and coverage should call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (Option 2) for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-462-7585. Specialists can help with service claims, provide general information regarding policies and offer technical assistance to aid in recovery.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4285 and readync.org. Follow FEMA on Twitter at @femaregion4 and North Carolina Emergency Management @NCEmergency.