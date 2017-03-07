FIA group starts in Whiteville



One of the goals of FIA is to have a good time, as evidenced in this group shot after Saturday’s first workout.

A “Females in Action” group of more than 20 women came to Whiteville High School Saturday morning to work out for one hour and fellowship afterward.

It was the group’s first gathering, and it plans to meet every Saturday morning just after 8 a.m. Females in Action is a nationwide group whose mission statement is,

“We are a community of women whose mission is to make each other stronger in all aspects of our lives.”