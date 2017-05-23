Field of Flags seeks sponsors

What has become one of the best-known fundraisers for the Veterans Memorial Park of America is set for Memorial Day weekend, but organizers need some help.

The Field of Flags is held at the park every Veterans Day, Armed Forces Day, Independence Day, Patriots Day and Memorial Day weekend. Hundreds of American flags, each one dedicated to a veteran are erected by volunteers. The park is then staffed throughout the weekend, both to protect the flags and greet visitors. The facility is located on U.S. 701 South, in the New Hope community.

Volunteers were overwhelmed by passersby during the first Field of Flags here, organizer Angela Norris said.

“It’s always great the way people stop by to see what we’re doing, and to talk about the sacrifices of out veterans,” she said.

Flags are available for $10 for one holiday, or $45 for the whole year. Norris said flag sponsors have been a bit behind in the days leading up to Memorial Day, but there is still time to donate.

“We like to have as many reserved as possible before Friday,” Norris said, “but we will accept donations any time.”

The park, which is being built through donations and a single disbursement from the county, will eventually feature memorials, displays, a small museum, and the Hall of Honor featuring photographs of every veteran in the county.

The name of the park was recently changed when volunteers discovered the 15-acre tract in New Hope could end up being the largest memorial park of its kind on the East Coast.

“We have had donations from all across the country, from people who have never even heard of Columbus County,” she said. “Our focus is still and always will be Columbus County, but al our veterans deserve to be recognized for their service, whether in war or peacetime.”

The first shipment of memorial bricks is also due at the park this week, Norris said. The bricks feature the name of a veteran or sponsor, and will be used around walkways, memorials and other areas of the park.

All donations are tax-deductible. For more information, call 840.3848.

-30-