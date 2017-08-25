Final arguments Monday morning in Thomas trial

Limericks by Bob Aldrich Do not prejudge the other guy’s views

Until you walk a mile in his shoes.

If you still feel he’s wrong

And you can’t go along

He’s way back with no footwear to use.

Nothing worries today’s weatherman.

He gives forecasts up to a week’s span.

His rain or shine pledges

He covers with hedges

Using “a chance” whenever he can.

An old crossword creator named Ross,

Whose death puzzlers mourned as a loss,

Was buried with pencils

And other utensils

In a box, six feet down, three across.

