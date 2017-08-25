Deliberations begin Monday in the retrial of Danny Lamont Thomas on four counts of first degree murder.
Because the original jury deadlocked 11-1 on the death penalty in the original trial, capital punishment is not an option.
Thomas was sentenced to four life terms after his 2011 conviction, but the appeals court tossed that verdict due to judicial error.
Today’s final state’s witness ended three weeks of testimony. The defense brought no witnesses, and Thomas will not take the stand in his own defense.
Final arguments Monday morning in Thomas trial
