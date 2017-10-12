Final touches underway on Chadbourn crossing

An infamous rail crossing in Chadbourn is almost through its makeover.

The crossing at N.C. 410 in downtown Chadbourn has been undergoing repairs since Oct. 2. R.J. Corman Railroad replaced two of the worn and broken tracks at the busy crossing, and the Department of Transportation coordinated roadway improvements to occur at the at the same time.

Work was finished this week on the primary portion of the project, but crews will be milling and smoothing the new asphalt. Much of the work is being done at night to lessen impact on traffic, said Andrew Barksdale of the DOT.

The finishing work will be completed in early November, according to the DOT.