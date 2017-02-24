Fire destroys two buildings in South Whiteville

Traffic along U.S. 701 South at Whiteville was slowed this afternoon due to an ongoing structure fire.

Brunswick firefighters were assisted by Whiteville, Welches Creek, and North Brunswick, along with the N.c. Forest Service and Whiteville Rescue Unit. Two structures were destroyed, and firefighters were pulled out of the larger building after conditions became too unsafe.

Smoke is obscuring the highway near the Car City auto dealership, and motorists are being advised to use caution.Fire1 Fire2 Fire3