Firemen narrowly escape injury

Eight firefighters narrowly escaped injury Tuesday when the ceiling of a burning home collapsed on them.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 300 block of Sam Potts Highway near Whiteville shortly after 4 p.m. The home was engulfed when they arrived.

The single occupant of the home escaped without injury, but firefighters were making a sweep of the house when the ceiling — soaked sheetrock and insulation — fell on them.

Whiteville Fire Chief David Yergeau was almost casual in his description of the incident.

“If you do this long enough,” he said, “it’s going to happen.”

Yergeau’s helmet was partially melted, and other firefighters had damaged equipment and scorched turnout gear from the mishap.

“It all comes down to training,” Yergeau said. “Everybody did what they were supposed to, and we got out safely.”

