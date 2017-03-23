Fishmongers, home repair crew may be scammers, thieves

A group of door-to-door handymen and seafood salesman are being sought for questioning after several break-ins in Columbus and Bladen counties.

Both groups drive trucks with South Carolina plates, according to Bladen County authorities.

“We have received phone calls from several concerned citizens in the last few days of two separate groups of people coming to homes and offering to do home repair, set up mobile homes and underpin them and also selling seafood,” said Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker. “We believe this group is the same group that has recently been involved in numerous breaking and enterings in Columbus County. In those instances they approach home owners and offer various home repair services and then return a few days later to commit burglaries.”

The first group is a white male and black male in their late twenties driving a white Dodge van with South Carolina license plate of 598-6HE. The men hand out cards offering home repair. These cards show Myrtle Beach and Conway, S.C. addresses and phone numbers but the numbers are no longer in service.

Another group of men also representing to be from South Carolina are offering to sell seafood. These two men are white males in their late 20’s and drive a small, black pickup truck.

Anyone spotting the vehicles is asked to call 911.