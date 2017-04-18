Five arrested in drug raids

A month-long drug investigation in eastern Columbus has ended with the arrest of five people and the recovery of drugs, guns, cash and stolen property.

During March and April, undercover officers with the Columbus county sheriff’s Vice-Narcotics Division made drug buys at four different addresses, according to Michelle Tatum of the sheriff’s office.

Officers executed search warrants on the homes April 13, taking five people into custody.

The homes were at 29 Bryant Avenue; 16890 Old Lake Road; 325 Brown Town Avenue; and 71 Hoover Road.

Detectives seized currency, two long weapons, one handgun, a stolen Playstation 4 gaming system, drug paraphernalia, cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, Methadone tablets, Buprenorphine Hydrochloride tablets, and Clonazepam tablets, Tatum said.

Officers also served several outstanding warrants from outside of the county. Among those arrested were: