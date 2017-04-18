Five arrested in drug raids

A month-long drug investigation in eastern Columbus has ended with the arrest of five people and the recovery of drugs, guns, cash and stolen property.
During March and April, undercover officers with the Columbus county sheriff’s Vice-Narcotics Division made drug buys at four different addresses, according to Michelle Tatum of the sheriff’s office.
Officers executed search warrants on the homes April 13, taking five people into custody.
The homes were at 29 Bryant Avenue; 16890 Old Lake Road; 325 Brown Town Avenue; and 71 Hoover Road.
Detectives seized currency, two long weapons, one handgun, a stolen Playstation 4 gaming system, drug paraphernalia, cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, Methadone tablets, Buprenorphine Hydrochloride tablets, and Clonazepam tablets, Tatum said.
Officers also served several outstanding warrants from outside of the county. Among those arrested were:
- Anthony Vichon Brown, 33, 325 Brown Town Ave.: possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana; maintaining a vehicle/place for drug activity; possession of stolen goods; and non-payment of child support. His bond was set at $88,735.74 secured.
- Melissa Lea Dale, 38, 325 Brown Town Ave.: possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana; and maintaining a vehicle/place for drug activity.
Dale was held under a secured bond of $52,000.
- Alcestia Louise Brown, 54, 29 Bryant Ave.: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine; possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana; maintaining a vehicle/place for drug activity; possession of opiates.
Her bond was set at $42,500.
- Jeffery Leroy Graham, 52, 71 Hoover Rd.: possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine; possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana; and maintaining a vehicle/place for drug activity.
Graham’s bond was set at $30,000.
- James Rodney Bryant, 62, 16890 Old Lake Rd.: two counts possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver narcotics; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver prescription medication; maintaining a place/vehicle for drug activity; possession of a firearm by a felon.
His bond was set at $110,000 secured.