Flash flood warning issued

by Jefferson Weaver

reported 22 hours ago

Flooding is possible in lowlying and poor drainage areas today, as torrential rains cross the county.

Columbus County has joined New Hanover and Brunswick counties in a flash flood warning issued by the National Weather Service. The warning extends through 5 p.m., but could be extended, according to the NWS.

Heavy rains – as much as six inches in some areas – will continue across the area in the coming days. Private gauges in Whiteville measured two inches and more by mid-afternoon.

Whiteville public works crews were checking storm drains throughout the city today, and reported no serious problems so far.

 