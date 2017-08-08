Flooding is possible in lowlying and poor drainage areas today, as torrential rains cross the county.

Columbus County has joined New Hanover and Brunswick counties in a flash flood warning issued by the National Weather Service. The warning extends through 5 p.m., but could be extended, according to the NWS.

Heavy rains – as much as six inches in some areas – will continue across the area in the coming days. Private gauges in Whiteville measured two inches and more by mid-afternoon.

Whiteville public works crews were checking storm drains throughout the city today, and reported no serious problems so far.