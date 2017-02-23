Flu concerns limit young hospital visitors

Flu concerns prompt Columbus Regional to limit visitation by those under 18

In keeping with its primary commitment to patient safety and to further prevent the spread of influenza Columbus Regional Healthcare System has announced that their visitation guidelines will change effective February 22, 2017 to restrict visitors under the age of 18.

Except in extreme circumstances, visitors under 18 will not be permitted in the hospital unless they are patients seeking medical care. This decision was made in response to concerns about flu and is endorsed by Columbus County Health Department.

In addition to limiting visitation by those under 18, CRHS is urging everyone not to visit the hospital if they have flu-like symptoms, such as fever greater than 100 degrees accompanied by sore throat, coughing, diarrhea or body aches. These persons should not go out in public until they are fever-free for at least 24 hours.

“We know this change poses an inconvenience to families with patients in the hospital,” said Carla Hollis, Columbus Regional CEO, “but it is important to make this change effective now to limit the spread and impact of flu. Many patients, particularly newborns, pregnant women and patients with a suppressed immune system are particularly vulnerable. It is vital that we take every precaution to protect them.”

The change will remain in effect until the incidence of flu has significantly decreased, noting that it may be several months before the hospitals could safely return to normal visitation.

The following are everyday preventive actions that can be used to prevent the spread of flu.