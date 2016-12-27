Former bail bondsman charged with impersonating officer

More charges have been filed against a South Carolina man who allegedly impersonated a law enforcement officer in Columbus County.

Arrest warrants show Joshua Daniel Suggs, 26, of Peacock Lane, Loris, was arrested at the Columbus County Law Enforcement Center Dec. 21, and released after posting a $1,500 bond, jail records show. He was charged with assault by pointing a gun.

The additional charges came after an incident in the Home Run convenience store on Seven Creeks Highway in Nakina on Dec. 17. Suggs is alleged to have approached Richard A. Haynes, 24, and ordered him outside after claiming to be an officer. Suggs reportedly displayed a badge and pulled a handgun on the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

It wasn’t the first time recently Suggs has been accused of claiming to be a law enforcement officer.

On Dec. 17, reports show that Suggs was charged on the original count of impersonating an officer after flashing lights and pulling Michael A. Porcelli, 39, of Bug Hill Road, Nakina, on Swamp Fox Highway.

At the time of the incidents, Suggs was an employee of Donnell and Ladawn Bail Bonding of Conway. He has since been dismissed by the company.