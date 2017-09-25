Former Whiteville officer arrested

A former Whiteville officer was arrested Sunday for impersonating an officer in Brunswick county.

Sergio Hakeem Reed, 30, was stopped by Whiteville officers Sunday morning at South Madison and West Lewis streets on a window tint violation, according to WPD Spokesman Ron Guyton. A routine check showed Reed was wanted in Brunswick County after he allegedly showed an old Whiteville Police identification card during a traffic stop there for speeding on Sept. 21.

Reed was booked and released on a $2,000 secured bond. His address was listed as 29 Elm Loop Rd., Brunswick.

Reed was terminated by the WPD for violations of city policies and failure of personal conduct in December 2016, according to city spokesman

Hal Lowder. Reed was terminated at the conclusion of an administrative investigation by the department. A related criminal investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation is ongoing.

Reed had been an officer since March 2011.