Founder of Mrs. Bright’s Sandwiches will be missed

Whiteville recently lost one of its finest with the death of Miriam Hasty Bright, founder of the business that has supplied Mrs. Bright’s Sandwiches for drugstores, gas stations, convenience stores and more for 72 years.

Mrs. Bright was a treasure. She was knowledgeable, a good conversationalist and a good-hearted person. I wrote a story about how she started Mrs. Bright’s Sandwiches in the early 1960s, soon after I came to work at The News Reporter, and I won my first press award for that story.

Not knowing a lot of people in town, I asked Sports Editor Jiggs Powers, who knew everyone, for ideas for a good feature story. He told me about Mrs. Bright and her sandwich business and it sounded interesting. I called Mrs. Bright, told her I was interested in writing a story about her and she invited me into her home. Within minutes I felt that I had known her for a long time.

She told me that she and her husband, Dewitt Bright, who owned a jewelry store in town, had 18 chickens in their back yard that they “got tired of messing with.” That was before they had rules against chickens in town. She asked Dewitt what they were going to do with them and he told her to cook them.

“We can’t eat 18 chickens,” she replied.

“Well, make chicken salad out them and make sandwiches,” he offered.

She asked what she would do with that many sandwiches and he said, “Sell them at the gas stations.”

So, those old chickens went into the pot and that began her sandwich business, which immediately became a success. That was in 1945— 72 years ago — and Mrs. Bright’s Sandwiches are as popular as ever. People bought all of those first sandwiches and since that time, thousands and perhaps millions of Mrs. Bright’s Sandwiches have been sold in and around Whiteville.

People had their favorites and were disappointed if they got sold before they made their purchases. A woman once told me that she used to buy her favorite every day and would hide another behind something in the event she came back for a second sandwich.

Mrs. Bright’s bubbly personality was a joy to her many friends. I wrote a story a couple of years ago about her car getting smashed by a truck in the Walmart parking lot. She said she had gone to do some shopping and the motorized cart she selected needed charging. She asked how long it would take and was told it wouldn’t take long, so she sat in the cart and chatted with people while it charged.

“I saw a Walmart employee hurrying toward me,” she said. “When she got there she asked if I was Mrs. Bright and I told her yes.”

“Well, there’s a truck on top of your car,” the employee said.

“Well, how did it get there?” Mrs. Bright wanted to know.

She later learned that the truck driver apparently lost control and the truck went up on her car.

She and her daughter-in-law, Myrtle Bright, began shopping for a car but didn’t find what they wanted right away. Myrtle called her one day and told her she thought she had found a car that she might like.

“I told her to get it if she liked it because she would be driving it longer that I would,” Mrs. Bright said.

Mrs. Bright was well known and was everybody’s friend. She was a long time member of the First Baptist Church and Town and Country Garden Club, and was a member of the Eastern Star. She joined First Baptist in 1934 and sang in the choir for 70 years.

Mrs. Bright will be missed, but Mrs. Bright’s Sandwiches will still be available. The business in now operated by her grandson, Steven Bright and wife Dana.