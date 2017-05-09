Four sought in May 3 shooting

Four suspects are being sought in last week’s shootout in Tabor City that left three people injured, including a mother and son.

Warrants show that D’Angelo Lewis of Tabor City; Levon Junior Campbell of Loris; and Daniel Reshawn Bennett of Whiteville, along with a fourth suspect known only as “Macon”, face charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and firing into an occupied dwelling.

Police are looking for all four suspects after Kelonte Stanley was shot outside a home on Lewis Street on May 3. Stanley was shot in the buttocks by three rounds, and transported to Loris Hospital by private vehicle. Stanley may have been the target of the gunmen, according to Captain Greg Sibbett of the Tabor City Police.

Leroy Miller Jr., 14, was playing football in the yard of his home when he was struck in the ankle by one round, and the boy’s mother, Gloria, was struck in the hand inside the home. Investigators later found a spent round on the couch where Gloria Miller was sitting when the attack happened.

Police reports show officers were called to the scene around 7:10 p.m. to investigate shots being fired. Officers cleared the scene and allowed Tabor City Rescue to treat the mother and son.

A witness told police he saw two men firing guns at a nearby residence, shortly before the shootout that injured the Millers and Stanley. Sibbett said it was unclear if Stanley was hit by the initial gunfire, or the return fire.

The four suspects are still at large, according to police. Anyone with information about the alleged shooters is asked to call 911 or Tabor City Police.