Gaines pleads in murder case

A Chadbourn man could spend the next 15 years in state prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in Columbus County Superior Court on Monday, May 8.

Superior Court Judge Douglas Sasser sentenced Hakeem Kili Gaines to 144 – 185 months in the N.C. Department of Adult Corrections. The sentence followed Gaines’ guilty plea Monday afternoon.

Gaines, 21, and co-defendant Tyriek McKinnies were charged with the Sept. 2014 murder of Travis Lee Bellamy Jr. The killing occurred on Institute Street in Chadbourn. The case against McKinnies is pending in Columbus County Superior Court.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Gentry prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Chadbourn Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation.

District Attorney Jon David ushered in a new policy in January where the prosecutors’s office is aggressively pursuing old murder cases that have languished in the courts in Columbus County. So far this year, three cases have been adjudicated through trial or pleas.