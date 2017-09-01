Gasoline supplies run low in county; report price gougers

Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Thursday declaring a state of emergency that temporarily suspends vehicle size and weight restrictions for trucks carrying gasoline and waives limits on the number of hours drivers of those trucks can be on the road.

The order came as the result of shut downs of a number of Gulf State refineries after Hurricane Harvey, followed by reports that refined gasoline moving through the Colonial pipeline, which carries gas from refineries in the Gulf to the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, was diminished.

State price gouging laws are also in effect, said Attorney General Josh Stein. Stein urged people to report suspiciously high gas prices by calling 877-566-7226 or going to www.ncdoj.gov.

“It is important to remember not to panic and overbuy gas – as there is no evidence that there will be a shortage in our states,” said Dave Parsons, president of AAA Carolinas, which predicts more than a million people from North and South Carolina will travel this weekend. “We encourage drivers to go about their Labor Day vacations as planned and not to panic at the pump.”

That didn’t resonate with local motorists. By mid-afternoon Friday, only premium gasoline, priced at around $4 at the Murphy gasoline station near Wal-mart, remained. Go-Gas sold out shortly after, followed by a number of others. The price had leveled out at around $2.60 a gallon when stations began to shut down.