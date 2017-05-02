Gator meetings set for June

A series of public forums will be held in June to discuss the state’s plans for dealing with alligators.

Although American alligators are a protected species, the population of the 200- to 1,000-pound reptiles has seemed to explode in recent years.

Gators are listed as “threatened due to similarity of appearance” by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, even in states with dense populations of alligators, due to their similarity to the endangered American crocodile. In North Carolina, which is the northern extent of its range, the American alligator is state-listed as threatened.

While some of the increase in gator encounters is due to encroachment by more humans in previously undeveloped areas, the number of big lizards has continued to grow since they came under federal protection in the early 1970s.

Gators naturally occur in the extreme eastern portion of the state, from the South Carolina line to the Dismal Swamp on the Virginia line. Gators are regularly found as far inland as Cumberland and Johnston counties, but most of the population is in the coastal areas and counties immediately inland.

The six meetings will detail the state’s draft gator management plan as well as giving the public a chance to provide input on proposed changes in regulation.

All the meetings will be held at 7 p.m., on the following dates:

June 5, Hampstead Annex Auditorium, 15060 U.S. 17;

June 13, Bladen Community College, 7418 N.C. 41 W., Dublin;

June 14, Brunswick county Complex, Cooperative Extension Service, 25 Referendum Dr. NE, Bolivia;

June 15, Sturgeon city Environmental Education Center, 50 Court St., Jacksonville;

June 20, Craven Community College, Orringer Auditorium, 800 College St., New Bern;

June 21, Goose Creek State Park Visitor’s Center, 2190 Camp Leach Rd., Washington.

The meetings are open to the public. For more information call Office: 919-707-0069.