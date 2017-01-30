Girl Scout cookie sales underway



Girl Scout Troop 350 members sold a good number of Girl Scout cookies despite the cold this weekend.

Girl Scout cookies have arrived!

Customers looking to get their hands on the delicious new Girl Scout S’mores Cookie™ can rejoice. More than 2,000 Girl Scout cookie booths kicked off Friday, Jan. 27, bringing America’s favorite cookies to communities in central and eastern North Carolina.

Girl Scout cookie booths are a long-held cherished tradition and gives girls the opportunity to put skills into action as they manage money, interact with customers and make decisions as a team about how to run their cookie business.

Additionally, girls get to think big when decorating their booths as they work as a team to create a fun visual that will catch the public’s eye. Past booth themes have ranged from a daisy garden to cookie land to Hawaii luaus. Girl Scout cookie booths help girls increase sales and learn the five skills including goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics, all while having fun.

“Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls not only have a blast decorating their cookie booths and selling alongside friends, they are also learning real world skills that help them become innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders,” said Kelly Griffin, product sales director, Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines. “Through the program, girls learn to handle money and become self-reliant while also discovering how to bring their own values to the business world. Every box of cookies purchased is an investment in girls and in developing their leadership abilities through life changing leadership opportunities.”

Customers had more than 2,000 opportunities during the weekend to support girls and purchase cookies. As cookie booth season kicks off, local Girl Scout troops hosted 236 booths on Friday, 1,139 booths on Saturday, and 806 booths on Sunday across the Girl Scout Council’s 41-county footprint.

A century ago, girls started participating in what would evolve into the largest entrepreneurial training program for girls in the world. With 2017 marketing 100 years of Girl Scouts selling cookies, Girl Scouts announced the new S’mores Cookie to commemorate the occasion. The S’mores Cookie will be joining longtime favorite Thin Mints®, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Shortbread, Thanks-A-Lots®, Caramel deLites®, Lemonadesä, and Gluten-free Trios®. Each variety sells for $4 per box.

Customers can find Girl Scout Cookies near them by using the online Cookie Booth Locator, which can be found at www.nccoastalpines.org. Searching by zip code and mile radius, customers can filter to find the closest cookie booth and see available dates and times when cookies will be sold. Additionally, customers can work with local Girl Scouts to purchase cookies online through COCOdirect, an online selling platform that allows cookies to be ordered online and shipped directly to customers. The online selling platform gives Girl Scouts the opportunity to learn e-commerce skills by creating a virtual storefront, managing orders and marketing to repeat customers.

The popular Buy 5 Program returns for the 2017 program. By purchasing five boxes, customers are also eligible to enter a drawing to win a year’s worth of their favorite Girl Scout Cookies. Customers who purchase five or more boxes at a cookie booth will receive a Buy 5 coupon with instructions on how to enter.

Girl Scout Cookies will be sold throughout the Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines council territory through Sunday, March 5. For more information visit www.nccoastalpines.org or call 1-800-284-4475.