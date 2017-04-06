Golden LEAF announces $1.4 million for county

The Golden LEAF Foundation announced Thursday that its board of directors has awarded $1,415,596 to support disaster recovery efforts in Columbus County.

Specific grants announced were:

–$522,600 to the Town of Fair Bluff for water and sewer infrastructure to support new apartments at Rough and Ready Road;

–$406,996 to the Town of Tabor City for water and sewer infrastructure to support new Tabor Landing apartments;

–$336,000 to the Town of Boardman to replace a water main under the Lumber River damaged by Hurricane Matthew; and

–$150,000 to the City of Whiteville to plan for replacement of inadequate stormwater infrastructure in the downtown Municipal Service District flooded by Hurricane Matthew.

In making the announcement, Golden LEAF President Dan Gerlach noted that he personally visited sites in Tabor City and Fair Bluff before recommending the awards to his board of directors.

More details will appear in Monday’s print edition of The News Reporter.