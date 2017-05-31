Gore named National Gatorade Baseball POY

Video of award presentation

MacKenzie Gore, 2016-2017 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year

Two-time MLB All Star and 1998 NL Rookie of the Year Kerry Wood with the Chicago Cubs surprised Whiteville’s MacKenzie Gore with the 2016-17 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year honor Wednesday morning at Legion Stadium. Gore was announced as the recipient of the North Carolina Gatorade Award Tuesday.

Gore and his Whiteville teammates will face Murphy in the NCHSAA 1A State Baseball Championship series (best-of-three) beginning Friday at Doak Field on the campus of N. C State.

Some of Gore’s accomplishments that led to the award are listed below.

· The 6-foot-2, 175-pound senior left-handed pitcher, outfielder and first baseman had led the Wolfpack to a 21-6 record and a berth in the Class 1A semifinals at the time of his selection.

· Gore posted a 9-0 record on the mound with a 0.22 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 63.1 innings through 27 games.

· Ranked as the nation’s No. 4 recruit in the Class of 2017 by Baseball America and No. 5 by Perfect Game, he also batted .480 with six home runs, 25 RBI and an .880 slugging percentage.

· Gore has volunteered on behalf of Rady’s Children’s Hospital in San Diego and in association with his church youth group.

· Gore has maintained a 4.07 weighted GPA in the classroom.

· He has signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball on scholarship at East Carolina University this fall, but is projected as an early round selection in June’s Major League Baseball draft.