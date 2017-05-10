Gov. Cooper honors Sasser for volunteer work after storm

Resident Superior Court Judge Douglas Sasser of Hallsboro was honored in Raleigh Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper for his leadership in coordinating volunteer efforts as large swatches of Columbus County dealt with flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in October.

Sasser was accompanied by his wife, Vickie, to a ceremony in the Old House Chamber in the State Capitol, where he was one of more than 20 statewide recipients of the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service.

